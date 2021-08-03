Shove Off Saboteur

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I had the beginning of a great dinner date. Out of nowhere my inner saboteur started kicking my ass mentally; made me feel not good enough and not ready for exciting things to happen in my life. I wish I could say that I defeated it, but I felt like I was playing catchup and wasn’t able to be fully present. Instead of enjoying the date, I found myself feeling like the guy was out of my league, feeling not up to par with him physically, and feeling like he couldn’t possibly be interested in me even though he asked me out!

How do you defeat your inner saboteur?

Questioning Queen

Dear Queen,

Don’t let that nasty-ass negative Nelly drag you down. When you hear that voice start to tear you apart, give it the boot and return to the moment at hand.

You already took the first step to kicking down your inner saboteur, as you call it. You acknowledge that you have an inner saboteur, and you know how it can negatively affect you. You also know that you must nail that crap in the bud as soon as it rears its ugly head.

Now, you need to learn how to control it. Everyone has different means of controlling their feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. A good place to start is replacing those feelings with gratitude. On your date, for instance, you could have focused on being grateful for the tasty dinner, the nice weather or that you have cash in your wallet.

Next, remind yourself that you’re completely worthy to receive all the gifts the universe is offering you. Take those gifts (i.e. dates with hotties) and savor them! In time, you’ll find additional tools to beat self-doubt and shut up your inner saboteur. Good luck, honey pie!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 4—Yappy Hour at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Hit up the Iron Horse’s dog-friendly patio from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and enjoy drink specials as well as the hotel’s scrumptious menu. Best all, HAWS’ Mobile Adoption Team will swing by with furry friends looking for forever homes. Bring you four-legged friend and (maybe) bring home a second during this fun-filled evening.

August 5—2021 LGBTQ+ Progress Award at Saint Kate, The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): The legendary B.J. Daniels and I host this annual dinner and award presentation, honoring those truly making a difference in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community. See www.shepherdtickets.com for tickets, starting at $65. The cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards at 7 p.m. See you there!

August 5—Opening Day Wisconsin State Fair at State Fairgrounds (640 S. 84th St.): Whether you go to the fair to check out the cows or the cowboys, the corn or the corn dogs, there’s a whole lotta fun for everyone at our state fair. If you’re “more of a State Fair person than a Summerfest person,” your time has come!

August 6 through August 8—Northalsted Market Days (North Halsted St. and West Belmont Ave., Chicago): The Windy City cranks up the heat with the return of this half-mile-long street bash. Considered one of the Midwest’s biggest LGBTQ + parties, the 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. event includes 6 stages of non-stop entertainment, more than 250 vendors, food, DJs, dancing, beverages and more. Stop by www.northalsted.com for more about the uber-popular celebration.

August 8—Castaways’ Beer Bust at Hunty Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): They’re back and they’re hosting another of their infamous Sunday Fundays! Mingle with this leather social group from 3-7 p.m., and you’ll enjoy a beer bust, raffles and a whole lotta bawdy fun. Discover the Hunty’s beer garden while raising money for school supplies for local kids. (Donate a supply or two, and you’ll receive free raffle tickets!)

August 11—Ice Cream & Beer Pairing with Purple Door at MobCraft Beer (505 S. Fifth St.): Two Milwaukee legends team up for this change-of-pace night that pairs ice cream and sorbet with craft beers. The four-course pairing starts at 7pm and seats are limited, so nab your spot by contacting beer@mobcraftbeer.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.