Dear Ruthie,

How do you come out to your family and friends? I think I want to come out soon. Any tips? I’d really appreciate some advice.

Thanks,

Lonely Larry

Dear Lar-Bear,

Don’t be lonely, sugar pie! There are plenty of resources to help you cope with feelings of loneliness, confusion and/or anxiety. The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center offers numerous free programs for folks of all ages, including the Men’s Coming Out Group (that takes place the first Tuesday of the month). See mkelgbt.org for more information on how the center can help you.

It’s often hardest to come out to those we care about most, those we feel closest to. If coming out is causing anxiety, consider “testing the waters” with a friend or even a co-worker you feel you can trust. Let them know you’re starting the coming-out process and that you expect them to be supportive.

My guess is that you’ll be surprised by the encouragement and love you receive, ultimately making the coming-out process easier the more people you tell. If you don’t find this to be the case, reach out to the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center or see a therapist for help.

You’ll find that this city is home to an LGBTQ community that is wonderfully accepting, welcoming and fun! Once you’re ready, head out and begin to explore the community of which you’re a part of. My social calendar is always here to point you toward some highlights going on around town.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Feb. 28—Courage Open House at Courage House MKE (1544 S. Sixth St.): Come see the home that’s been the talk of the town for years. Courage House MKE is ready to share its progress with the city, and you’re invited to partake in the festivities! Stop by the house anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to tour that house that was built with love.

Feb. 28—Manila Luzon at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Scene stealer, crowd favorite, funny girl and overall super woman of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, all-star Manila Luzon is ready to visit Cream City! Join me and a few of my gal pals for a fast and funny show before Manila hits the stage at 10 p.m... all in the new performance space (and additional bar) at This Is It! Nab your $15 tickets to this 21-and-older event via thisisitbar.ticketleap.com.

March 2—Wisconsin LGBTQ Summit at The Westin Milwaukee (550 N. Van Buren St.): Learn more about the issues facing Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, network with others, discover which organizations are working for the community and join in on protecting LGBTQ rights in our state. Co-hosted by Diverse & Resilient and Fair Wisconsin Education Fund, the 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. conference costs $75 for the general public and $25 for students and those with limited incomes. See wilgbtqsummit.org for registration, a schedule of events, breakout sessions and more.

March 2—Gardens & Gears Steampunk Faire at Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Mix up your weekend routine with this one-of-a-kind event. The all-day affair (the domes close at 5 p.m.) includes music, food, unique art, clothing sales and more. Feel free to dress in your favorite (family friendly) steampunk attire.

March 2—ABBA vs. Queen vs. Blondie at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Where can you hear “Mamma Mia,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Heart of Glass” all in one night? At this dance party held at one of Milwaukee’s favorite alternative hot spots! The hits play from 9 p.m. to close.

March 4—Geek Week at UWM LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd./Union WG-89): UW-Milwaukee kicks off its 2019 Geek Week with this LGBT party. Enjoy snacks along with iconic gay cartoons. From noon to 3 p.m., take in an “Adventure Time” marathon and from 3-6 p.m., episodes of “Steven Universe” will be shown. Not only is the event free, but it’s open to non-UWM students as well.

March 4—“Haters Roast: The Shady Tour” at The Pabst Theater (114 E. Wells St.): Put on your reading glasses because the library is open! Seven queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” hit the stage and start reading each other with hilarious insults, naughty innuendo and more all in the name of fun. Join Darienne Lake, Latrice Royale, Miz Cracker, Jinkx Monsoon, Thorgy Thor, Alyssa Edwards and Monét X Change for the 8 p.m. show. See pabsttheater.org for tickets that run $35 to $150.

March 5—Trivia with Sylvia at Mary’s Arcade Bar (734 S. Fifth St): Think you’re smarter than a drag queen? Find out during this free game night! Local comedy queen and star of YouTube’s “Camp Wannakiki,” Sylvia Nyxx hosts this kooky night of fun that starts at 7:30 p.m. Grab a cocktail or a frosty beer and some free popcorn and see if you claim a prize!

