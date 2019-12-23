It’s that time, my friends. Time to kiss one year adios and welcome the next with open arms. I mean that...open arms. Let’s all embrace 2020 with the excitement, joy and delight of a toddler on Christmas morning, OK folks?

Let’s relish the possibilities a new calendar offers; let’s anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead; and let’s take comfort in the turning of a page. It’s a fresh start; it’s a happy beginning; it’s a new year!

I wish you all the very best 2020 has to offer. May the energy of the Universe guide you in the directions you dream your life will take you. May you have a happy and healthy 2020, my friends. Now let’s drink!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Dec. 27—New Year Reset at the Historic Miller Caves (4000 W. State St.): New year, new you! OK...OK... I hate it when people say that, too, but in this case, it’s true! Enjoy one of three (or all three) sessions that help you shed the stresses of 2019 and open yourself up to the excitement of 2020. Enjoy a yin class at 6 p.m., a reiki cleanse at 7 p.m. and/or an intention-setting mediation at 8 p.m. Every session concludes with a sound bath. Each session is $40 or register for all three for $99. See the event’s Facebook page for tickets.

Dec. 27—BoDeans at The Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): They’re baaaack! Voted best New American Band in 1987, the members of the BoDeans haven’t stopped rocking and rolling ever since. The popular group heads into Milwaukee for a post-Christmas concert that’s sure to keep you smiling on through New Year’s Eve. Nab your tickets (starting at $50) to the 8 p.m. show via ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 29—Dina Martina Christmas Show at Avondale Music Hall (3336 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago): One the kookiest gals on the drag circuit settles into the Windy City for a hilarious take on the holidays. If you are looking for glam, incredible vocals and jaw-dropping dance moves, this isn’t the show for you. But, if you’re looking for a laugh-out-loud night of warped fun, then Dina is your girl! See what this wonderful mess has up her tipsy sleeve for Christmas with an 8 p.m. show. Nab your $25 seats at etix.com.

Dec. 30—Game Night at LVL Bistro (801 S. Second St.): Is it named La Cage? LVL? Bistro? Who the hell knows anymore? Stop by and ask for yourself! In fact, why not stop in during this 4 p.m. game night and have a bit of fun, a few cocktails, pizza and more. It’s happy hour at 4 p.m., with specials on everything from beer and cocktails to pizza. Bring friends along, too, because the videogames and boardgames are free!

Dec. 31—Ringing in 2019 for 39 Hours at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): You read that correctly. The New Year’s celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Levi-leather bar, and the good times don’t stop until 2 a.m... on Thursday, Jan. 2! Enjoy dancing, DJs, food, hats, horns, champagne and more with the boys from Harbor Room.

Dec. 31—New Years with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Make it a New Year to remember with some of the top divas in the city, as well as an exquisite dinner, champagne toast and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the 8 p.m. show starring Jaida Essence-Hall, BJ Daniels and Marbella Sodi. Your $30 ticket includes the show, as well as you choice of a prime rib, salmon, chicken or vegetarian entree. See brownpapertickets.com for the “New Year’s Eve with the Divas of Mary’s!” event.

Dec. 31—Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Party at DIX Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Count down to the New Year with the kids at DIX. You can choose from drink packages ($15-$40), so simply swing by and party the night away. The bash starts at 9 p.m. with a one-of-a-kind photo booth, DJ, dancing and drag show. “Camp Wannakiki” star Sylvia Nyxx hosts the night of ball-dropping good times.

Dec. 31—Non-Pop New Year’s Eve at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Don’t know what a Non-Pop party is? New Year’s Eve is a great time to find out! Experience the intense music and visuals of Non-Pop, along with body painting and more. All the craziness starts at 10 p.m.

Jan. 1—New Year’s Day Boozy Brunch at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): It may be Wednesday, but it’s always Sunday Funday on New Year’s Day! Grab some grub and a little hair of the dog during this 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch. Belly up to the buffet and mimosa bar when you call 414-831-4615 to hold a table for this $55 event.

Jan. 3—Jukebox Bingo at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Bingo meets “Name That Tune” with this terrific take on game night. Join the women of Walker’s Pint for an 8 p.m. evening of laughs and friendship while you enjoy five rounds of fun. Prizes and frosty beverages round out the free-to-play night.

Jan. 4—Roll Train at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): If you made a resolution to get healthy, be sure to start 2020 on the right… roller-skate? The community center offers this unique workout that’ll help you stay fit, improve balance, burn calories and have a great time doing it! Bring your roller-skates to the 11:30 a.m. intro-level class, and you’ll learn the basics for $7. The 12:30 p.m. class is ideal for beginners ($14); the 1:30 p.m. class is an advanced level of calorie-burning funkiness ($14). Become a member of the community center and receive discounts on these classes. Roll on over to mkelgbt.org for more.

Jan. 5—Snowshoeing Mitchell Park at The Milwaukee Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Novice snowshoers and pros alike will love this frosty jaunt through the great outdoors. For $16, the Riveredge Naturalists will provide snowshoes for those interested in partaking and learning about this cold-weather hobby. Afterward, enjoy the beauty of the Milwaukee Domes! Be sure to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her reality shows, Camp Wannakiki, Season Two and Camp Life, on YouTube right now.