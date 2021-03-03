Too Much of His Good Thing Is Too Much

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I’m an experienced bottom, but the guy I’m currently seeing is so hung that I can barely take it. The pain is pretty intense, and I’ve been making excuses to avoid having anal with him. Any suggestions on how to ease into (or in this case, onto) it?

Signed,

Tight Bottom Boy

Poor Baby,

I really can’t help unless you send me photos of your guy’s junk, but I’ll do my best (while I wait for the pics!).

But seriously, since you’re an “experienced” bottom (a.k.a. tramp), I’m sure you know the tricks of the trade to help his bolt fit into your nut. I’m talking about trying different positions, using a silicon-based lube, extended foreplay, warming up with a toy, anal-ease products, etc.

If those sexy secrets aren’t working, you’ll need to talk to your man. He likely wants you to enjoy the ride, too, so biting your lip about the pain you’re experiencing is bad for your relationship in general. In other words, talk to him! If he’s truly that well hung, he’s likely had partners with similar issues, and he might be able to offer a few suggestions, ideas and alternatives.

Remember there’s more to sex than insertion. Consider exploring new ways to pleasure one another. This could be fun, exciting and enjoyable for both of you, so communicate freely and find new ways to get down and dirty!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 3—“Creating Raving Fans & Inspiring Customer Service” Online Class: The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce continues its Business Builders series with this discussion on excelling customer expectations. The 10-11 a.m. virtual event is $35 for nonmembers; $25 for members. See the “upcoming events” area at www.wislgbtchamber.com for details, registration and more.

March 4— Divas de la Noche at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Thursday nights just got hotter with this new Latinx night! Kick off the weekend a pinch early with $5 margaritas, Corona and Modelo specials, and an 8 p.m. drag show featuring the Latina divas of Hamburger Mary’s. Make your reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

March 5—The Emeritus Showcase at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Join hostess Bryanna Banx$ as she hosts a bevy of the state’s most iconic kings and queens in Mad City. If you haven’t been to FIVE Nightclub in a bit, this 9 p.m. show is the perfect excuse to make a visit. Hold your $15 table by emailing fivetickets@yahoo.com.

March 6—Exploring Voice Feminization (Zoom) Workshop: Hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this workshop addresses voice and vocal identity while offering vocal exercises and techniques. The 1-3 p.m. class is free, and participants are encouraged to be as interactive during the Zoom meeting as they’d like. Contact acorona@mkelgbt.org to register.

March 6—“Get Lucky” Waukesha Art Crawl in Downtown Waukesha (various locations along and near Main St.): Beat the winter blahs with the 175 artists, musicians, galleries, studios and vendors participating in this popular art crawl. Nosh on local eats, indulge in adult beverages and take in the sights during the 4 p.m. fest.

March 9—“SmALL Business Is Essential Day” Webinar: Take your business to new heights when you join this online class. Starting at 10 a.m., the free 90-minute webinar is open to all. Register at www.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zNiFTaAVQ361Q7_uvi-Rrg.

March 10—18+ Night & Drag Revue at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Wednesdays are for those 18 and older at This Is It! Bring your ID (college IDs don’t count, kids) and $10 for your cover fee and you can party all night. A 10:30 p.m. drag show, makes this a helluva good time.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com. Follow her on Facebook at Dear Ruthie and on Instagram at Ruthie Keester.