True (Red, White and) Blue, Baby I Love You!

What’s with the LGBTQ community and Independence Day? I’ve been writing this column for more than four years, and every July I find few, if any, red-white-and-blue social events geared toward the LGBTQ community. I’m sure that rainbow-loving folks adore America just as much as everyone else (views on President Trump excluded), but I struggle to fill my social calendar during this week every year.

Maybe it’s because we’re all fatigued from Pridefest. Perhaps we’re still pooped out from the Pride Parade. It could be because we’re just broke come mid-summer. Or maybe...just maybe...we don’t need special LGBTQ-focused events to celebrate our country. Maybe we, as a community, share a certain solidarity with Americans from coast to coast this time of year. Barbecues with friends and family, church picnics, neighborhood parades, fireworks displays—these are the hallmarks of July Fourth, and we relish them regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation.

So celebrate July Fourth however you like! Honor the soldiers who fought to make our country what it is, appreciate the freedoms we share, and encourage the growth of our country and the freedoms of future generations. Last but not least: ’merica!

Dear Ruthie,

My husband’s ex wants to be besties with us both. The ex stops over unannounced and wants to hang out and watch movies. He texts us with updates about his day, wants to take us to dinner, wants to work out with us, etc.

Am I being a dick for thinking this is going too far? Yes, my husband and I are living in the home they originally bought together, but that was many years ago and there is nothing for him here anymore. I want this to stop, but I feel like an asshole about it. Am I overacting?

Thanks Girl,

Billy Bob Throbbin’

Dear Billy,

You’re a grown man (aren’t you?) who knows what he likes and doesn’t like in a friend, drinking buddy, amigo, pal...you get the point. Tell your hubby that you need to set some boundaries with the ex. Create these boundaries together as a couple but leave it up to your guy to communicate these social expectations to his ex. Good luck, sugar!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

June 29 to July 1: ‘I’ll Eat You Last’ at The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel (310 E. Chicago St.): Milwaukee’s newest theater company, Untitled Productions, makes its debut (with Theater RED) with this hilarious one-woman show about Hollywood mega agent Sue Mengers. Written by John Logan and directed by Eric Welch, the show stars local favorite Marcee Doherty-Elst in the role made famous by Bette Midler. Visit theaterred.com for $20 tickets and show times.

June 29: Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Come see why this drag show won the Best of Milwaukee award when I host both the 7:30 p.m. (all ages) and 9:30 p.m. (over 21 only) shows. Come for one or stay for both but call 414-488-2555 for your reservations today. Join my guests Shannon Dupree and Betty Boop for a helluva night, followed by MaryOke Karaoke in Mary’s sports bar, “High Score.” See you there!

June 29: Marvel Comix Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Described as a nerdy cosplay party, this monthly bash offers a legitimate reason to walk around in tights and a cape. A hot spot for LGBTQ bargoers, D.I.X. keeps the dance floor hopping, the drink specials flowing, the drag stage working, and this 10 p.m. party is no exception.

June 30: Polish Pile Up at Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall (1920 S. 37th St.) If you didn’t shake your dupa enough at Polish Fest, then you won’t want to miss this day-long party at one of Milwaukee’s most infamous beer halls. Kick off the pile up at 10 a.m. with a classic car and cycle show, followed by live music at noon and the Miss Polish Pin-Up Princess pageant at 1 p.m. Food, beer, booze and all the polka-madness you can stand round out the smile-fetching day of Polish-lovin’ goodness.

June 30: Brew City Car Wash at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Let the Brew City Sisters clean your car and shine your cycle during this nun-sensical fundraiser at one of the town’s favorite leather-Levi watering holes. Pull your filthy four-wheeler into the Kruz parking lot between 3-6 p.m. for a good old-fashioned scrub-a-dub scrubbing.

July 4: Men’s Room Wednesday at Sidetrack Video Bar (3349 N. Halstead St., Chicago): Make a few sparks this Independence Day with a trip to Boy’s Town. This 9 p.m. party features a pop-up store of nasty naughty playwear for men from Men’s Room Chicago, as well as prizes, drag performances, dancing and more.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.