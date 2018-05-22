Work Sucks!

Thank God there’s a three-day weekend ahead! It appears there’s a lot of workplace frustration in Milwaukee, and you all need a little break.

I’ve been writing advice columns in Brew Town for more than 20 years, and I’ve heard about office ordeals dealing with everything from bad breath and stinky lunches to stolen supplies to breakroom banging between frisky co-workers.

Here are a few more occupational hazards folks are experiencing. Read them and send me your own 9-to-5 nightmares. Still can’t get over your horrible-boss hardship? No worry! Hit one of the events in my social calendar this week and leave your worries at the bar. Door! I mean leave your worries at the door.

Dear Ruthie,

I work in a relatively small office, and cannot escape the loud, over-the-top laughter of an elderly man at work. He’s a great guy, but damn...that annoying laugh. I can’t take it anymore. Every fucking hour of every fucking day...that obnoxious laugh. How can someone be so fucking happy all the time, and at work no less! See? I’m getting pissed just typing this message!

Should I go to my boss? His boss? Human resources? He’s just too nice and old to confront myself. What can I do?

Let Me Know,

About to Snap

Dear Snappy,

Cool your jets and grab your earbuds, sweetie. Consider earplugs (for real) or ask if you can be moved to another area of the building. If the problem persists, gently ask your boss for guidance on how you might best handle this delicate situation.

But I might also ask you to look at yourself. Is this jolly elf’s happiness striking a chord because you’re not happy at your job? This may or may not apply to you but consider a moment of self-reflection before taking things to another level.

Dear Ruthie,

My boss is a micro manager. I can’t take it anymore. How do you deal with a person like him?

Your Fan,

Desperate Don

Dear Desperate,

Micro managers are difficult to deal with because few admit they’re micro managers. Unless you work for a company where feedback regarding your supervisor’s performance is encouraged, I’d keep your lip zipped, and deal with it. When all else fails, take a poop on his desk.

Dear Ruthie,

Someone keeps stealing my lunch at work, and it’s pissing me off.

Help!

Hungry Girl

Dear Hungry Girl,

Sorry...not sorry. You’re a great cook, and your lunches are delicious. BTW, I’m allergic to shellfish so cool it with the shrimp salad.

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

May 23: Totally Spies Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Whether you watch the cartoon “Totally Spies,” are a James Bond fan or simply have a yen for international espionage, this is the party for you! Drink specials, drag queens and dangerous liaisons make this 9 p.m. event a top-secret soiree you won’t want to miss.

May 24: Botanical Gardens Yoga at Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive): Get your inner “ohm” on, stretch those quads and breathe in a bit of fresh air all at the same time. (This either sounds heavenly or hellish to you. Which is it?) Experience yoga in the lovely Boerner gardens during a 6-7 p.m. class. Preregister (for $15) at boernerbotanicalgardens.org.

May 26: Art in the Park at Henry Miller Park (315 E. Groveland Drive): Spring is here, so get your keester outside and check out some artsy-fartsy stuff. This Oak Creek event has been a hit for the last few years, so see what all the fuss is about. More than 85 local artists display their must-see talents during the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. day of creativity, shopping and fun.

May 26: Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Waukesha County Expo Center (1000 Northview Road): Like food? Like beer? Like trucks? (Wait, no. Forget that last part.) Foodies unite and head to Waukesha for this second annual nod to the ultimate in food-truck bites and local brews. The noon to 5 p.m. nosh-fest involves a $5 entry fee.

May 26: No-Stress Collective Party at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Welcome summer with music from the last four decades at this laid-back, ultra-cool dance party. Check out this ego-free safe spot during the 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. event.

May 26 & 27: Steny’s Walker’s Point Block Party at Steny’s Tavern (800 S. Second St.): This iconic Walker’s Point bar hosts a weekend of fun. Live music, a bags tournament, Bloody Mary toast and more make for a merry Memorial Day weekend. The craziness starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.