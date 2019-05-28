Finally, Milwaukee’s LGBTQ Community Musters Common Council Candidates

× Expand Peter Burgelis is facing Mark Borkowski in the Common Council race for District 11 on the Southwest Side while JoCasta Zamarripa is vying for alderperson in the South Side's Eighth District.

One major impact of the Stonewall uprising half-a-century ago is LGBTQ access to political office. Unheard of prior to Stonewall, today dozens of openly LGBTQ elected or appointed officials hold offices at all levels of government in all 50 states. Currently, a governor, numerous mayors (including recently elected lesbian mayors of Tampa, Chicago and Madison) and 10 members of the U.S. Congress (all Democrats), including Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, identify as LGBTQ. We even have a presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg.

Ironically, Milwaukee has never had an (out) LGBTQ member of its Common Council. Almost a dozen years ago, in 2008, three candidates ran for the office. One lost outright and the others, running in the same district, effectively cancelled each other out, losing to a third candidate. A previous attempt was made a dozen years prior. But that could change in the April 2020 election: two community members are currently in the race.

Vying for alderperson in the South Side’s Eighth District is JoCasta Zamarripa. Her political career began in 2010 when she was elected to a Milwaukee state Assembly seat, an office she holds today. She has been endorsed by Voces de la Frontera Action. The incumbent, Bob Donovan, one of two aldermen who, in 2018, voted against the gay conversion ban, has decided not to run for another term.

In District 11 on the Southwest Side, facing incumbent Mark Borkowski, is mortgage banker Peter Burgelis. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cream City Foundation, the city’s LGBTQ philanthropic organization.

Why do LGBTQ candidates matter? The answer is simple: for the sake of equality, diversity and inclusion. Milwaukee’s population is growing ever more diverse. Its various demographics, in the time-honored tradition of that famous revolutionary motto “no taxation without representation,” deserve to be heard.

I’ve always believed in our own representation. Some argue our allies are better qualified to speak for us politically. To some degree, given the tone of national politics, that may be true. After all, where would we be without the stunning advances in LGBTQ equality under President Barack Obama? Under his watch, the military’s “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy was rescinded, allowing patriotic LGBTQs to serve openly, and marriage equality was achieved. However, because we are not yet a protected class, having community members in local government is critical to protecting those advances. Besides, we can best speak for ourselves.

In that context, Zamarripa wants every Milwaukeean “to have a seat at the table,” adding “for too long, too many voices have been excluded from the governing of the city.” Burgelis agrees, explaining, “The Common Council is tasked to represent the entire Milwaukee community and fight for a better city and better local governance. Yes, our city’s broad diversity is underrepresented on the council in many ways, so it’s great that candidates like JoCasta Zamarripa and I are running. I’ve long been a proud member of and advocate for the LGBTQ community. I strongly believe our people’s governing body will benefit from diverse perspectives and experience.”

Meanwhile, 13th District Alderman Terry Witkowski just announced he’s vacating his seat as well. Perhaps a third LGBTQ candidate will run in his district. After all, all good things come in threes.