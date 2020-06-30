Pride Without Prejudice

× Expand Photo by Virginia Small

The closing days of Pride Month 2020 included the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1969, the event that propelled the struggle for LGBTQ equality. This year, however, that date was particularly poignant because of the state of the national convulsion in which we find ourselves. Like the Stonewall Riots, we again watch a marginalized and oppressed people confront police brutality (this time clad in Robocop array).

The month began with the June 7 March with Pride for #BLACKLIVESMATTER organized by Montell Ross and continued with LGBTQ black activists participating in protest marches across the city. Terrance Raffeet has been marching six days a week and promises to continue for the duration of the 100-day protest. He broadcasts his experiences by livefeed on social media. His briefings include both a play-by-play of the day’s events and a personal stream of consciousness about the dynamics of race, discrimination, police brutality and the black experience.

In the weeks following the murder of George Floyd we have also witnessed a shift from the complacency of the white LGBTQ community here in Milwaukee to overt political engagement. It has been supportive in its ways unimaginable before the coincidental timeliness of the mobilization of the Black Lives Matter movement on the eve of Pride Month. The merger of the two movements and their common cause have even been noticed by local news media that has covered this evolution, most recently on the June 28 Youth and Families March for Black Lives Matter with its large and high-profile LGBTQ contingent.

Solidarity with Juneteenth

The Juneteenth celebration took on a special significance this year as well with solidarity evident throughout both communities.

Meanwhile, Pride Month was marked by the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision acknowledging that LGBTQ people were protected from employment discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Not surprisingly, the regime expressed its dismay over the ruling, saying SCOTUS was “supposed to be on our side.”

Then, in another moment to underscore the need unity for an alliance of the two movements, the White House shared a race-baiting video of a pro-regime rally in Florida at a senior retirement community with participants shouting “White Power!” Not to be outdone, Wisconsin Congressman Glenn “White Lives Matter More” Grothmann cast one of the few opposing votes against the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

But the end of June does not mean an end to Pride events. A Black LGBTIA Womxn’s March is scheduled for Sunday, July 5. In announcing the march, organizers proclaimed, “During this heavy time in our country, we are continuing to provide space for Black womxn and LGBTQIA folx to have their voices amplified and their stories acknowledged. Join us as we march in the name of those who have faced injustices due to the systemic racism that is embedded in the foundation of this country.” They also recommend marchers wear face masks for protection for themselves and other participants.

In Kenosha on July 15, Kenosha Pride hosts “Pride without Prejudice—A March for Black Lives Matter. The event features speakers and an 8 minute 56 second memorial observation for George Floyd.

Details about both marches are available on the respective host’s Facebook page.The “unify and conquer” fusion of Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride represents the logical counter strategy to the Republican “divide and conquer” mantra. Hopefully, it will endure and continue to bring both closer together to create a lasting positive change.

