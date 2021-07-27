Repeating History

× Expand Photo credit: Benson Kua

A July post on the Log Cabin Republicans of Wisconsin (LCRW) social media page posed this question: “CRT is Critical Race Theory that teaches that all whites are racist. I agree with the predominant group of republicans that wants this stopped. Do you want CRT stopped?”

Leave it the LCRW to enter the CRT fray on the wrong side with a good shot of hair-tossing gay indignation to boot. Not surprisingly, however false its representation, respondents to the post all agreed heartily with the question’s premise. Mind you, the group is a very small faction of like-minded fans, and were it not for our nation’s teetering democracy, their self-victimization whinge would be barely worthy of a lazy eye-role. Sadly, under the circumstances, it needs to be addressed

The Log Cabin Republicans’ hysteria over CRT is despicable, of course, but isn’t particularly surprising. In fact, deliberately missing the point or misrepresenting it, are strategies in the conservative playbook.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently responded to Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s use of a reference to Martin Luther King, Jr. to argue against CRT. In rebuttal, she quoted a 1967 remark by the civil rights leader: “Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a similar mass effort to reeducate themselves out of their ignorance. It is an aspect of a sense of superiority that the white people of American believe they have so little to learn.”

Teaching the Holocaust, Too

It is not for naught that, back in April of this year, Governor Tony Evers instituted the required teaching of Holocaust History in Wisconsin schools. The Baraboo incident in which high school students posed for an official class photo giving the Nazi salute and flashing “white power” signs was one obvious impetus for his action on the matter.

However, Evers no doubt realized the perils of trying to do the same with CRT. Evers is a teacher and knows the causes of the Holocaust are identical to the foundations of CRT. In fact, it doesn’t take much to see the parallels throughout history of one culture subjugating another in its name. Obviously, as much as Republicans might like to oppose teaching the Holocaust, they cannot risk something so offensive to some many and to the American Jewish population in particular. After all, the pro-Israel plank is firmly set into the GOP’s political platform. The risk of offending their extremist right constituents in the process is a small price to pay.

Anyway, our forefathers’ rabid belief in their racial superiority is as intrinsic to our long American narrative as it is to the history of Europe that would lead to the Holocaust. Our version began in the earliest days of the colonization of the New World with the genocide of indigenous people (we resettled Native Americans in reservations that would presage Nazi concentration camps) and, of course, slavery. It would continue into the 21st century through myriad strategies intended to have one race dominate the rest.

Local Legacy

Our own Wisconsin legacy is no exception. One doesn’t need to look back very far to find a litany of proof. If not else, that Milwaukee is still considered the nation’s most segregated city provides ample food for thought. In fact, 40 years ago a Milwaukee chapter of the national LGBTQ organization, Black and White Men Together, was created in 1981 specifically to address racism within our community.

In any case, CRT does not reach that all whites are racist. Rather, it demands we acknowledge our history, however unpleasant it may be. Hopefully, by learning that history we also unlearn the racism that manifests itself actively in some, passively in others, and unconsciously in most of us.

We all know the expression “those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” The LCRW’s vehement effort to stop CRT in lock goose step with the “predominant group of Republicans” makes it apparent they not only refuse to learn history but seemingly wish to erase it.

It’s chilling to consider, but perhaps they actually want to repeat history in the hope of getting it right next time.