Showing your Valentine’s Day Pride

Valentine’s Day was once a challenge for romantically inclined LGBTQ couples. Of course, the usual options like candy, flowers, a card or an expensive gift of jewelry were always a given. But, when it came to that romantic candlelit dinner in a charming up-market restaurant, the possibilities were very limited.

Even relatively LGBT friendly establishments were reluctant to have same gender couples dining among their straight clientele for fear the straights might feel uncomfortable—it was Valentine’s Day after all, and one wouldn’t want to ruin their special moment. Simply making reservations and showing up ran the humiliating risk of being denied a table. Asking ahead if the establishment allowed same sex couples, especially on Valentine’s Day, would usually be answered with an awkward “no.” Eating in was the safest option.

But I also recall an incident that dates back to mid-1990s, to my days as chair of the ARCW (today Vivent Health) Make-a-Promise Auction. A local spa had donated a gift certificate for stay with all the amenities. As it turned out, a gay male couple won the certificate but when they tried to make a reservation for their spa visit, they were told same gender couples were not allowed. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and ARCW’s special events department managed to have the spa change its policy.

Today, a quarter of a century later, a spa visit, dining out or practically any public activity as an LGBTQ couple would no longer be considered out of the ordinary—well, for the most part anyway and with constrained PDAs (if any at all). That romantic Valentine Day dinner can be enjoyed almost anywhere in Milwaukee (I’m not sure about Brookfield).

V-Day Alternatives

Meanwhile, this year, as it happens, there are some additional alternatives for a V-Day date, albeit not precisely on Feb. 14, but close enough.

What says “Be my Valentine?” better than a close-up on the UWM’s Panther Arena Jumbotron kiss cam to the clamor of cowbells at a Milwaukee Admirals’ hockey game? Well, that might or might not be the best way to convey the message but stranger things have happened and it could happen at the Admirals’ 2nd Annual Pride Night event on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Tickets are available at two rates, $22 and $30. Aside from game seats, both include a DJ’d pre-game mixer in the Admirals’ bar and a donation to the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the event’s organizer. The higher priced ticket includes an Admirals Pride scarf. And, to cap it off, the Admirals will be facing the Rockford Icehogs.

Then, the very next night, the V-Day date continues with another LGBT Chamber of Commerce sponsored event, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Pride Night performance of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It hosted by Cream City’s drag triumvirate, BJ Daniels, Dear Ruthie and Karen Valentine. The Rep’s production of the Bard’s classic takes place in the Quadracci Powerhouse and features music by The Beatles. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the traditional Pride Night pre-show reception will not take place. Still, a night out at the theater could be your mid-winter night’s V-Day dream date.

Information and tickets for either event may be found on the organizers’ respective websites or social media pages.