The Wrecking Ball may be coming to the Wreck Room

× Expand Illustration by Michael Burmesch The Wreck Room steeple

Fifty years after the popular Third Ward gay bar, The Wreck Room, opened in 1972, the Germanic styled 19th century building (which it occupied until 1996) will likely face a wrecking ball. For some, the old Cream City brick structure (now painted a grim battleship gray) is a significant landmark of Milwaukee’s gay life during the post-Stonewall era and worth preserving; for others, it represents times past and nostalgic memories but is not of such historical significance that its demolition would be of consequence. .

I recall walking into the Wreck Room for the first time in 1974. Admittedly, for someone in his gay spring awakening, I was curious. After all, the Wreck Room had a reputation as a den of inequity, especially compared to the frivolity of the River Queen and disco destination the Factory. So, it was with great trepidation (and randy expectation) that I crossed the threshold and entered, expecting a scene of debauchery and wild abandon.

To be sure, I already sported the obligatory ‘70s moustache, but for this occasion I dressed the part in button-fly Levi 501s (with an appropriately hued handkerchief in a back pocket) and, rather than wear a polyester paisley shirt with a wide collar with points practically touching one’s shoulder, unbuttoned to mid-chest, of course, so de rigueur for a night out at the trendier establishments, I wore a basic white T. Once inside, I felt a tad disappointed, to be honest, and, perhaps rather relieved, that, aside from the bar’s hard core macho decorative accents (like the front end of an old car projecting from the wall as if it had crashed through, and a rugged old buckboard wagon), the place was a pretty unimposing, convivial theme bar (with a not so macho carnival peanut cart) where everybody not only knew your name, but also the names of all your dalliances.

Playing Softball

Still, like most of the bars at the time, the Wreck Room became an integral part of greater gay life and, for that, has become a focal point of local lore. It fielded softball teams as part of SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League) and launched the Wreck Room Classic, an annual regional softball tournament. Today, the tradition lives on as the “Dairyland Classic.”

When the Wreck Room closed, an auction was held to liquidate its chattel and other contents. As it turns out, a friend’s mother, an antiques dealer, bought the buckboard and only after the purchase realized its long-wooden hitch ended in a protruding phallic finial. She subsequently sold it and, years ago, the wagon reappeared at Woody’s Sports Bar for a time, although without the infamous hitch. The grand wrought iron gate to the backroom shop where one could purchase leather accessories, poppers and other sundries turned up for sale on Facebook several years ago.

Meanwhile, purchased by the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD), the building served as its Student Union until 2013 when an attic fire resulted in major damage to the roof and to the structure itself. MIAD then sold it to a developer who intended to turn it into a restaurant. However, the structure was then given a Wisconsin historical designation making renovation subject to regulation. The proposed development ground to a halt and the building has been essentially abandoned ever since.

When the Architectural Review Board of the Business Improvement District No. 2 announced a meeting to be held on February 15 to address the status of the building it naturally came to the attention of the LGBTQ community. History Project founder Don Schwamb, county supervisor and Cream City Foundation board member Peter Burgelis and about a dozen other community members were in attendance. Some offered opinions supporting preservation. Schwamb recalled being a regular at the Wreck Room and that it was part of the trio of bars that included the Factory and M&M’s. The sites of the latter still stand today.

The possible demolition of the building ultimately pits those arguing for its preservation based on its historic significance against the march of time and progress. Built in 1884, it survived the great Third Ward Fire of 1892. In 1912 an addition was constructed. Both structures do not have pile supported foundations resulting in settlement that caused cracking to the façade. Subsequent decades saw the building undergo half a dozen major renovations, the last in 1997.

The meeting’s report by the architectural firm tasked with assessing the building’s condition offered a grave assessment. Essentially, the building is in such poor condition that restoring it would be “infeasible.”

Over recent decades, bars like the Nut Hut, Switch, Boom & the Room, Triangle, Boot Camp and a number of others have shuttered or been lost with no rush by prospective owners or investors to replace them. Now with the wrecking ball dangling over it, the Wreck Room site will likely vanish as well. As compelling as they might be, fond memories are not enough to save it.