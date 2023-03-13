Is Your Pet In Distress?

× Expand Photo: Kerkez - Getty Images Dog being held

We humans don’t speak the same language as our beloved fur babies. Interpreting a dog’s or a cat’s body language can be key in determining whether our pets are happy or experiencing stress.

They’re Not the Party Animals We Think They Are

Kim Rinzel is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer-Knowledge Assessed, and owner of Companion Animal Behavior Services. She served as director of training for the Milwaukee Dog Training Club, and the training manager for the Behavior Department at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

“I often see how people impose themselves on their animal without actually watching the animal,” observes Rinzel. “People tend to assume animals will tolerate stuff—and if they love you, they will tolerate stuff—but there are signs that tell you the animal does not love what you’re doing.”

An often-missed sign of distress in dogs is slightly flicking out their tongues. “It’s a very subtle sign, but dog-to-dog, it’s a very clear sign,” Rinzel says. “When we reach for our dogs and they stick their tongues out, that tells us that the way I reached out, or where I reached out to, made him uncomfortable.”

Stress can mean something different to each dog. Taking time to learn your dog’s stressors is important, says Holly Lewis, owner of Cold Nose Canine training and co-founder of Force Free Trainers of Wisconsin. “Mild signals of stress may include a yawn, lip lick or panting out of context. A stiff body, facial tension or a tucked tail may also be seen.”

More intermediate signs of stress may be a dog that is moving away from something, freezing in place or offering a low growl. “Spend time observing your dog to really learn their specific cues,” Lewis recommends. “It is important to note there is usually an escalation of signals when a dog feels stressed.”

Rinzel advises to watch for when dogs give the stink eye—a powerful ‘back off’ signal from dog-to-dog. The stink eye is when a dog looks out of the corner of his eye, and you see the whites of their eyes. It’s akin to a human eyeroll of disgust.

“Dogs have such a great way of communicating among themselves. The more that people understand animals, the fewer bites there are,” Rinzel affirms.

A Round-headed Cat is Not a Happy Cat

With cats, Rinzel explains if a feline’s ears are flattened back against his head, making the head shape round, do not touch the cat. “Round-headed cats whose ears are flat is the equivalent of a dog growling and about to bite.”

With cats, a wagging or twitchy, flicking tail means the cat is getting angry, and the person with whom he’s interacting should back off—before he turns into a round-headed cat.

Cats will carry their tails high when feeling friendly. “If a cat comes to greet you and his tail is high, with a little hook in it like a question mark, that’s inviting,” Rinzel says. “But a cat whose tail is down and flicky means the cat doesn’t want to be with you.”

Removing Stressful Triggers

Once we can pick up on our pets’ distress signs, we can put them at ease. The trigger could be a party, other dogs or cats, or the garbage collection truck. Rinzel says avoiding the trigger is the easiest way. If a dog is afraid of the garbage truck, walk the other way on garbage collection day. “That’s a super-simple thing that people can do to help the dog feel more at ease, without changing their lives and investing a lot of problem-solving energy.”

Watch the animal. If the animal seems uncomfortable, leave the situation, or put some distance between the animal and the trigger. Like humans, pets have good days and bad days, and pet owners need to be flexible with their animals to meet the needs of the animal on that particular day.

“It is 100% okay to comfort and support a dog that is experiencing stress. Please do not hesitate!” advises Lewis. Assuming your dog is not in pain, she recommends petting them or engaging them with a favorite toy to help them shake off the stress.

With cats, Rinzel advises removing the cat from the triggering situation. When the vacuum cleaner comes out, or guests come over and everyone wants to pet the cat, put your cat in a different room with a litter box, food and water, and close the door. Let the cat get used to the noise. Cats are vibrationally sensitive, so they easily pick up on footsteps and sounds.

Some distress signs might signal a medical issue. Knowing your dog can help you know when it is time to contact a vet. “Remember, many dogs will not show outward signs of pain,” Lewis reminds us. “Watch for a dog that may be panting, pacing and unable to settle, not drinking or drinking too much, difficult or rapid breathing, unusual lack of energy and difficulty moving or poor balance. Those are all signs a call to the vet is in order.”