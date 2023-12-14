Be Cautious in Buying Holiday Gifts for Pets

× Expand Photo by Michael Burrell - Getty Images Rawhide chew gift

It’s the season of giving, and our pets will reap the benefits! From chews to toys, dogs are seemingly easy to shop for, but are we truly thinking about what we are giving them?

That cute candy cane rawhide may not be the perfect stocking stuffer after all.

Rawhide is leftovers from the leather industry. Chemicals are used to burn off excess hair and fat, and more chemicals are introduced to puff the hide. The outer layer is removed to make leather products, and what’s left is treated with hydrogen peroxide and bleach. Paint, dye and glue are used to create various shapes and designs. Then, it goes through one last chemical preservation process before it makes its way into stores.

In addition to being highly processed and loaded with chemicals, rawhides are also very tough for dogs to digest and can cause intestinal blockages.

Alternatively, Earth Animal No-Hide Rolls are made from clean, digestible ingredients. Collagen Chews are another great option. Collagen is the layer of skin directly under the rawhide and is much easier to digest. Collagen products are specifically made for the pet industry, so you don’t have to worry about any toxic chemicals or harsh processing.

Rope toys are an easy gift for dogs that love tug but be cautious. Ropes easily fray, which may lead to a string being ingested. This becomes hazardous if part of the string makes its way into the intestines while the other part is still caught in the stomach. As the dog’s digestive system tries to move the object through its body, the strand will tighten, causing the intestines to cinch like a drawstring on sweatpants.

At Bark N’ Scratch Outpost, we have Chelsy’s Tug Toys made from upcycled fleece, so you don’t have to fret over pesky strands.

Regardless of the safety measures taken when choosing a chew or toy, it is imperative to supervise your dog when they have something in their mouth.

On the topic of safety, and in light of current recalls, remember to always wash your hands after handling pet food and to keep children away from your pet’s dish at all times.

Check out next month’s article for safe feeding tips!

Content sponsored by Bark n’ Scratch Outpost. Locally owned since 2006, Carrie, Michael and staff are dedicated to educating pet owners about healthy options for their pets. Bark n’ Scratch is located at 5835 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53213. www.milwaukeepetfood.com