Hosting For the Holidays

The holidays are right around the corner, and it’s time to plan the festivities! From yummy food to friendly faces, holiday gatherings can take a toll on all of us, our pets included.

If your dog joins you in the kitchen this holiday season, be sure to limit the amount of human food they intake, and ask guests to refrain from feeding them, too. Foods loaded with salt, butter and spices may upset your pet’s digestive tract. Worse yet, foods such as garlic, onions, chocolate and raw dough can be deadly.

We can still spoil our four-legged friends, though! Raw or cooked organic free-range turkey is a healthy source of protein and other nutrients for cats and dogs as long as it is unseasoned. Consider cooking them a turkey in a separate pan with low sodium bone broth such as Ewegurt Bone Broth for pets. Pair it with a side of raw carrots and green beans.

Let them eat the turkey, but not the bones! Cooked bones are extremely brittle and may splinter, resulting in mouth injuries or even a puncture of your pet’s stomach or GI tract.

Alternatively, if you want to give your dog a special chew, offer a fresh smoked bone from Bark N’ Scratch or Fresh is Best Freeze-Dried Turkey Necks. Our store associates are happy to help you choose a treat that is perfect for your pet!

In addition to keeping our pets healthy, we need to keep both our furry friends and our human guests safe and comfortable during gatherings. If your cat or dog is shy with new people, make sure they have a safe space to escape to for some alone time. Ask guests not to approach the animals, as that can increase anxiety and fear. On the contrary, if your dog gets overly excited to greet people, try keeping her tethered to you on a leash until she settles down. Give her treats when she greets people without jumping. This strategy will help you maintain control as she adjusts to the increasingly busy environment.

Start thinking about what you can do to keep your dog safe and healthy this holiday season. Come to Bark N Scratch Outpost to get everything you need for your pet’s perfect Thanksgiving Feast!

Content sponsored by Bark n’ Scratch Outpost. Locally owned since 2006, Carrie, Michael and staff are dedicated to educating pet owners about healthy options for their pets. Bark n’ Scratch is located at 5835 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53213. milwaukeepetfood.com