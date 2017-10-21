The preferred beverage at Balzac is wine, although the beer list is not bad, either. The menu enhances the wine-drinking experience with thoughtful cheese plates and a myriad of small-plate courses. In addition to one of the thin-crust pizzas, consider ordering white and sweet potato frites served with a trio of dipping sauces. The vegan strudel will please any vegetarian. Meat eaters might want to try duck leg confit or some lamb lollipops. The outdoor tables are a quiet refuge in summertime. (Jeff Beutner)
Balzac Wine Bar
1716 N. Arlington Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1716 N. Arlington Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary, Italian, Pizza, Seafood