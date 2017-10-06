In addition to a fantastic beer selection, Benno’s offers an impressive assortment of typical pub fare, ranging from burgers and chicken wings to classic Reuben sandwiches and deep-fried appetizers. Burgers, including turkey and veggie selections, are served with fresh cut fries—plain or with garlic-Romano seasoning.
Benno's Genuine Bar & Grill
7413 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
7413 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry, Sandwiches