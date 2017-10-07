Crabby's Bar & Grill has been a Bay View fixture since 1964. A windowless dining room diminishes distractions, allowing diners to focus on specialties ranging from Cajun, seafood, steaks and pasta dishes. Homemade dressings are a nice touch on the salads. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays sample Francisco's classic thin crust pizzas featuring favorite traditional toppings. For those with a more adventurous side, try a cheese and kraut pizza topped with sauerkraut, caraway and sausage. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Crabby's Bar and Grill
2113 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American, Cajun, Fish Fry
Handicap access