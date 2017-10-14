The intersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels, big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive, just south of the freeway, you’ll find a respite from the noise, the Delafield Brewhaus (3832 Hillside Drive). Enter into the beer hall, a two-story space with a balcony by the front windows. Brewery tanks fill the center of the room, and a large bar is off to one side. Wisconsin beer memorabilia adorns the walls. In one corner, what appears to be an oversized wooden beer barrel is actually a wood oven used for baking pizzas. The menu is geared toward casual fare, including a large Bavarian brat served on a tasty pretzel roll. Lunch offers sandwiches, salads and pizzas. The dinner menu adds entrees of chicken, seafood and steak. Several of the house-brewed beers are always available. Currently there is a Sommerzeit Hefe Weizen with a pale yellow hue and a fine flavor. With its location overlooking the wooded Kettle Moraine hills, this is a great place for summery fare.
Delafield Brewhaus
3832 Hillside Dr., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3832 Hillside Dr., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood