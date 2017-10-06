The number of "Irish" pubs in Milwaukee is getting a bit crowded, but The Dubliner revives a name from the 1990s. The décor attempts to recreate an Irish cottage, complete with a stone fireplace. It calls itself a gastropub but most of the fare is true to the Irish pub concept. The corned beef sandwich has thick slices of meat, but this menu offers much more. Try a lamb shank or a big bowl of blue mussels. Not all of the fare is heavy. There are some salads and the "pub" plates are geared toward the lighter appetites. The Dubliner also offers outdoor seating. This is a fancier option in an area of casual bars.
The Dubliner
124 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Irish