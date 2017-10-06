For hellacious menu spice, try the homemade vegan chili, or maybe the Garden of Eatin’ sandwich slathered with jalapeño cream cheese. The bottom line and the starting line here is motorcycle racing. Trippy motorcycle cartoons adorn the booth seats. The ’zines on the rack range from Maximum Rock ’n’ Roll to Classic Bike, and dirt bike racing photos cover the walls. Here’s where Harley culture comes to chill with its hippie hangovers. Fuel recently opened a new branch in Walker’s Point.
Fuel Cafe (Center St.)
818 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Coffee, Mexican, Sandwiches, Vegan, Vegetarian