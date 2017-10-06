Leff's Lucky Town puts to rest the notion that neighborhood bars have to be dark and dingy. A bright, airy feeling is achieved by a wall of windows, including a garage-door-style window that opens up to warm-weather patio seating. Lunch and happy hour specials for food and drinks draw patrons daily. Hometown products add to the neighborly feel of Leff's, including offerings from Lakefront Brewery, Great Lakes Distillery, Palermo's Pizza and Bunzel's. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Leff's Lucky Town
7208 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry