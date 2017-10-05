The National has gained a cult following based on Chef Nell Benton’s innovative and inspired culinary style. The menu is an eclectic mix as it’s one of the few places where you can order inventive breakfast dishes, tonkotsu ramen (Benton actually had a ramen cookbook published in 2015), or delectable hot and cold sandwiches with high-quality proteins paired with complementary flavors that pop. Keep in mind that seating at The National is limited, and it tends to attract a crowd of culinary connoisseurs during brunch time on weekends.
The National Cafe
839 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Brunch, Coffee, Contemporary, Organic, Sandwiches, Soup, Vegan, Vegetarian