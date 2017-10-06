Although there is a martini menu, don't expect anything trendy from the kitchen. Go for all-American fare like plump roast chickens or sliced roast pork with real mashed potatoes and gravy. The renovated interior of the former Omega has a clubby feel with dark woodwork and a spacious lounge. The priciest items are char-grilled steaks and chops, but even here there are bargains. It's a family-friendly place that just happens to serve cocktails. (Jeff Beutner)
Open Flame
5081 S. 108th St., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
5081 S. 108th St., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
American, Fish Fry, Mediterranean, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soup, Vegetarian
Handicap access