When Nordstrom’s opened at Mayfair Mall in 2015, visitors were surprised to discover a sleek, modern restaurant within the store. Ruscello’s contemporary dining room offers a clear view of the bustling kitchen, though it’s separated by glass so there’s no extra noise. The stylish, fully stocked bar is a great place for a signature cocktail. The menu works just as well for a light lunch or a satisfying dinner. There are several appetizers. To eat on the lighter side, you may want to try one the many salads. All of the sandwiches served include remarkable light and crispy, house-made, smoked, sea salt frites so airy they practically float up off the plate. Hearty entrées and outstanding desserts top the menu.
Ruscello
2424 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Contemporary, Fish Fry
Handicap access