The setting is country charm in the heart of Elm Grove, and the wood smoker produces some fine barbecue. Everything from the beef brisket to the St. Louis ribs has a great, wood-smoked flavor. The menu also features entrée salads, sandwiches and Tex-Mex entrées such as Southwest tacos and chicken-fried steak. Modest prices and a comfortable setting make this a very popular spot.
Silver Spur Texas Smokehouse BBQ
13275 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
BBQ, Fish Fry