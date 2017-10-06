Stack’d bills itself as a burger bar but the feel is more like a lounge in a setting of Rust Belt chic. Burgers are the specialty; a decent mac ’n’ cheese is another option. Some appetizers arrive in tall stacks, like the loaded fries and the great, thick-cut onion rings. This is a nice setting for a glass of wine or one of the well-chosen beers. There are also milkshakes available. Try a chocolate truffle—alcohol-free or spiked.
Stack'd Burger Bar
170 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Burgers