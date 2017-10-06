Trinity is a trio of interconnected Irish pubs, each with its own character. There are dark wooden booths and abundant stained glass at Foy's, a whimsical outdoor dining terrace at Gallagher's, and cozy warmth at Duffy's. All three pubs offer the same menu, with Irish specialties like stew and tenderloin tips, as well as creative Irish nachos. Servings tend to be plentiful and the prices are moderate. (Jeff Beutner)
Trinity Three Irish Pubs
125 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Brunch, Fish Fry, Irish