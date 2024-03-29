“Adiós Cowboy” by Alyssia Dominguez

Expand Adios Cowboy by Alyssia Dominguez

For the better part of a decade, Milwaukee's Alyssia Dominguez has been compiling a multicultural musical catalog. Mainstream country is at the heart of her artistry, thanks to being introduced to Taylor Swift's work while both she and Dominguez were teens. But she often evokes her Mexican heritage with rhythms and arrangements that complement her Nashvillian sonic palette. Her latest single in advance of a forthcoming EP, “Adiós Cowboy,” derives its Hispanic quotient largely from its titular phrase and a clever comparison between a certain horse and the pick-up truck named for it. The arrangement nods toward commercial radio country's continuing embrace of electronics, but the synths are subdued enough to allow for tasty steel guitar fills. Dominguez's integration of diverse influences into country, based on her own background and blessedly little in way of flash appeal, deserves at least a wider hearing. “Adiós,” ironically, would make for a fine introduction to her.

Stream or download Adiós Cowboy at Amazon here.