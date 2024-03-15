Expand A Canadian Songbook by Ernesto Cervini's Turboprop

It’s no surprise when an album by a percussionist opens with a roll of the drums. But Toronto drummer Ernesto Cervini gives plenty of space to the members of his Turboprop ensemble. Within an instant, bassist Dan Loomis and pianist Adrean Farruga expand into a full rhythm section. Alto saxophonist Tara Davidson, tenor Joel Frahm and trombonist William Carn leap in with eager interchanges between instruments. That opening track, “Skeletons” by Canadian jazzman James Hill, has a hook strong enough to support a rock number.

Speaking of rock, Cervini’s Turboprop gives a transformative performance of Barenaked Ladies “When I Fall,” taking apart the song’s elements and making them into jazz. The idea behind A Canadian Songbook is that all numbers are composed by contemporary Canadians, including Cervini, whose “Stuck Inside” suggests something from Duke Ellington’s songbook.

