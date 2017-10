A flute carved from apricot wood, the duduk is simple yet powerfully evocative. The double-reed woodwind was introduced to a wider world in the 1980s by a Brian Eno-produced album by duduk master Djivan Gasparyan. A young musician, Arsen Petrosyan continues the Gasparian legacy. His debut album includes age-old as well as more recent folk material, beautifully rendered and evoking the lonesome sound of a rocky landscape on the border of Asia and Europe.