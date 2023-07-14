'Awake: Volume 2, The Music of Don Cherry' by Jamie Breiwick

Don Cherry came up as a trumpeter and may be best known for his work with Ornette Coleman. But Cherry’s legacy might be the way he merged cultural and musical genres. How does a musician pay tribute to Cherry and wrap his head around his free-range approach? Jamie Breiwick’s ongoing project began with Awake / The Music of Don Cherry in 2019 and continues with the follow-up Awake: Volume 2, The Music of Don Cherry

A recent performance during Bay View Jazz Fest, Breiwick and his group performed in front of a screen projecting archival footage of Cherry. Like that night, the spirit of Cherry informs these recordings.

The thumping bass and drums of “Benoego” sets things off and the languid pace of “Bird Boy/ Ganesh: Elixir” shapeshifts things further, introducing horns to the dialogue and even nodding to Teo Macero’s sonic wizardry. Challenged by conversation, at the Bay View show Breiwick introduced the tune “Interview with Puffed Rice,” the recorded version here features koto, illuminating Cherry’s cultural boundaries. Liner notes bear out the correct title as “Interlude with Puppets” thought the misheard version would be Cherry-esque. The closing blast of “Monsieur Allard” may easily be a reminder of Cherry’s ability to color inside the lines and play what is usually considered “jazz.”

