Mention Bing Crosby tomany Baby Boomer rock fans and eyes will roll. For them, he representedeverything out of date. He was dad’s favorite singer. But as recent biographieshave shown, Crosby was once a hipster and an innovator; as a young white manexploring the black music of his day (the 1920s), Crosby understood thepotential of electric microphones to transform recorded songs into an intimateexperience, a conversation murmured into the ear of every listener. He was alsoone of the first American musicians to embrace magnetic recording tape.





Although the currentof history left him behind by the end of the 1950s, he continued to recorduntil his death in 1977. Most of his efforts fell out of print as analog fadedto digital, but an ambitious series of CDs is mining the archives for material.Many of the recordings had never been released and LPs finally seeing reissueas CD include bonus tracks.





A good place to startis at the beginning, with So Rare:Treasures from the Crosby Archive. The two-disc set opens with performancesfrom his first network radio broadcast in 1931, backed by a CBS studioorchestra featuring such future stars of swing as Artie Shaw and the Dorseybrothers. As a youthful baritone, Crosby caressed every syllable like an eagerlover saying goodnight. The collection includes such oddities as a recordingmade for the Del Mar horse racing club and excerpts from numerous episodes ofthe 1940s “Kraft Music Hall” radio show, including a lovely “Over the Rainbow”and a warmly rendered “As Time Goes By,” sung days after Casablanca went into wide release and transformed the song into aclassic.





Crosby continued tobroadcast live (or pre-taped) radio shows during the ‘50s, even as familyentertainment shifted to television and radio was given over to spinningrock’n’roll and pop singles. Bing onBroadway collects performances of show tunes recorded from 1954-56 for “TheBing Crosby Show for General Electric.” By this time, his voice had mellowedinto honey, leavened by a style at one with the spirit and tempo of IrvingBerlin, George Gershwin and other songwriters whose books he interpreted. Anecho of the blues could even be heard in his rendition of Gershwin’s “How Longhas This Been Going On.”





In the final years hisvoice slipped deeper into the lower registers. He was still a recognizablestylist, even on his final album, Seasons(reissued on CD with bonus tracks recorded days before his death). The problemby the ‘60s was a paucity of good new material suitable for him, and theincreasingly vanilla sound of his producers and arrangers.