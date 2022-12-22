'Bleed' by Reuter Motzer Grohowski

The music builds from the example of Robert Fripp’s venturesome electric guitar playing and soundscapes. The opening and title track, like much of Bleed, has the live-in-studio quality of a jam that snowballs with the momentum of each passing moment. Markus Reuter and Tim Motzer play various guitars while Kenny Grohowski maintains a rumbling, tectonic drumbeat. In the aftermath of the sessions, the trio overdubbed mellotron, organ and electric piano in careful applications of sonic texture.