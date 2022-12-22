Bleed by Reuter Motzer Grohowski

(MoonJune)

by

The music builds from the example of Robert Fripp’s venturesome electric guitar playing and soundscapes. The opening and title track, like much of Bleed, has the live-in-studio quality of a jam that snowballs with the momentum of each passing moment. Markus Reuter and Tim Motzer play various guitars while Kenny Grohowski maintains a rumbling, tectonic drumbeat. In the aftermath of the sessions, the trio overdubbed mellotron, organ and electric piano in careful applications of sonic texture.