The packaging of the sophomore release by Milwaukee acoustic rock trio Blue Sky Hour infers purposeful fun with maps of Wisconsin on the sleeve and lyrics in a miniature newspaper format. JoAnn Riedl (also from The Barrettes) and David Salentine sing about relationships in various states of transition to the tune of folk guitar and electric bass. The lighthearted restlessness and introspective melancholy proffered over the eight tracks don't often deliver the weight of intention for which they seem to be aiming. But their affable fervor for making stripped-down pop bodes well for the band’s future output.