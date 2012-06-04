The BoDeans

American Made

by

<span>The BoDeans got their start as a Waukesha bar band with a slight Americana accent, but in the years since their 1986 debut album, core members Sam Llanas and Kurt Neuman have grown as songwriters and outgrown easy labels. A few of Neuman's songs on <em>American Made</em> could have come from the Bruce Springsteen songbook of the '70s and one number actually did&mdash;the BoDeans' polished, understated cover of one of the Boss' best, "I'm on Fire." Many of their own lyrics cast a middles-age shadow of reflection without succumbing to cheap nostalgia or sentimentality. And with its themes of dependency, pain and despondency, "Chemical" is as close to a great guitar-powered rock song as anything released lately.</span>