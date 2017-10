×

Americana is all the rage, but seldom sounds as good as on We Can Be Horses . Milwaukee’s Buffalo Gospel rises above the mandolin-strumming chorus through superb songwriting and the fetching, living room harmonies of Ryan Necci and Heidi Spencer. Necci has a gift for lyrics, spinning memorable phrases from the straw of everyday experience. The music runs from folky (“Hoarse as a Crow”) to full-tilt country rock (“Song of the Ox”) and balances introspection with the joy of cutting loose.