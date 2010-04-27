×

On Milwaukee quartet Burgundy Ties’ firstfull-length CD, On the Other Side,the group comes across like an adult-contemporary radio dream band. Echoes oflaconic ’70s country rock and singer-songwriter confessional sensitivity getfiltered through current-day Americana.Those influences mingle with the kind of grown-up pop that keeps bands such asTrain and Third Eye Blind in business. Burgundy Ties makes it all sufficientlycatchy, and the musicianship is accomplished in a way that flirts with jam bandparameters. Much as their sound would fit into most any Lite FM song rotation,it's easy to understand how the Ties might make an even greater impression in alive setting. Here's looking forward to their capturing that kind of energy inthe studio.



