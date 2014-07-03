Cascada de Flores: Radio Flor (Ita Music)

The booming,cross-continental signals of the old Mexican radio stations have beencelebrated by ZZ Top and Wall of Voodoo, but never with the loving nostalgia ofCalifornia’s Cascada de Flores. On RadioFlor, this versatile ensemble evokes the Mexican radio shows from the 1930sand ’40s in late-night jazz, lively mariachi and the rhythmic melancholy ofCuban orchestras. The music’s immediacy and warmth is enhanced by how it wasrecordedâ€”in a two-day studio session with live microphones and no Pro Tools.