Cesaria Evora

If the tiny African island nation of CapeVerde is known for anything, it’s the warm and expressive voice of CesariaEvora. On her latest album, the prolific recording artist with an internationalfollowing continues to explore the bright melancholy of the traditional localmusic known as mornas, finding new avenues in this Verdean analogue to blues,which shares roots with the fado of Portugal and the Brazillian samba through ashared colonial heritage. On Nha Sentimento,the music is easygoing yet gently insistent as Evora collaborates on severaltracks with Egyptian arranger Fathy Salama, whose Near Eastern instrumentationblends into her gracious embrace almost without notice.

