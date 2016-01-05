Circle II Circle: Reign of Darkness (earMusic)

When vocalist Zak Stevens left Savatage (from which Trans-Siberian Orchestra descended), he formed Circle II Circle and carried on the sound he forged with Savatage on such epic mid-’90s progressive-metal albums as Edge of Thorns and The Wake of Magellan . Heavy riffs with ominous overtones, heady topics and one of the most lethal voices in contemporary metal identified Circle II Circle as a contender from the start.

Seven albums in, Circle II Circle has gone through countless lineup changes, but the band’s muscular sound hasn’t wavered. Reign of Darkness opens with “Over-Underture,” a majestic instrumental that echoes Dream Theater in both intensity and melody and then delves into songs about overcoming despair and evil. Stevens sounds his best on dramatic mid-paced rockers with big hooks, including “Untold Dreams,” “One More Day” and “Solitary Rain.” Some lyrics lean toward the violent (“Do your killing on the run/No mercy for anyone”), but listeners will find hope beneath the surface.