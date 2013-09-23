The Clash | The Clash—Hits Back (Legacy)

×

With the advent of the mix tape, everyone became her own music programmer, and yet there can still be something insightful in enjoying someone else’s selection. Hits Back boasts an advantage over most other best-of collections: Its running order follows the band’s own—The Clash’s set lists during their circa-1981 peak as “the only band that matters.” Even with the passage of so many decades, it’s impossible to miss the urgency and heartfelt intelligence of “London Calling,” “Clampdown” and other great songs assembled on this two-disc set.