Daniela Schächter: Vanheusenism: A Tribute To Jimmy Van Heusen

Jimmy Van Heusen was among the prolific contributors to the “Great American Songbook,” the body of work that took shape in the 1930s and ’40s. Many numbers remain in the repertoire of contemporary jazz artists drawn to them for their imaginative harmonies and melodies. On her fourth album, Daniela Schächter, an accomplished pianist, puts her fingers to work on “Come Fly With Me,” “Darn that Dream” and nine other Van Heusen numbers. She sings them with a silvery voice that steps around the melancholy implications of many lyrics to Van Heusen’s songs.