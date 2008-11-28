The bespectacled, Santa Claus-bearded Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist David HB Drake sings public-domain standards, originals and remakes of fellow folk singers with warmth and a grounded quality. He peppers his songs with personal reminiscences, the history of the instruments he plays and tidbits on the people whose songs he gives his personal touch. The appreciative, multi-generational audience at the Madison coffeehouse where Pot Luck was recorded seems highly engaged with Drake's grandfatherly vibe. Instead of pushing boundaries, Drake delights in straightforward songs played well and sincerely. May there continue to be a place for his type in this troubled and troubling world.