×

Although the great surf instrumentals of the ’60s were probably not on the minds of Dialeto when they recorded The Last Tribe , there are moments when the beautiful yet stark guitar-powered melodies conjure up those oceanic sounds. And yet, this trio from São Paulo, Brazil, is a prog band approaching rock from a fusion angle—with none of the limpness associated with much of post-Miles Davis fusion. Dialeto balances power with grace and structure with freedom.