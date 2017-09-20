The Doors: The Singles (Rhino)

The Doors’ first two LPs were among the greatest rock albums of the 1960s. And yet, in their day, they were also thought of as a singles band with a consistent presence on Top-40 radio. The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. Those tracks trace the breadth of The Doors’ music from the driving psychedelia of “Break on Through (To the Other Side)” to the orchestral pop of “Touch Me” and the hard blues-rock of “Roadhouse Blues.” One surprise: the post-Jim Morrison Doors released five singles? Also included are some mono radio mixes and a third disc, the 1973 Best of the Doors album in a high-resolution quadrophonic mix.