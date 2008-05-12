Dosh is a prodigiously talented pianist and multi-instrumentalist who crosses many borders with his music. His latest album, featuring violinist Andrew Bird, blends Terry Riley minimalism with rock on “Don’t Wait for the Needle to Drop,” rolling African rhythms with Krautrock on “Bury the Ghost” and generally goes off in multiple directions within each track. Texture is important, composed with an array of instruments from banjo to Mellotron to electric guitar. Whether by direct influence or by arriving at similar places along different routes, many stretches of Wolves and Wishes will remind listeners of Neu, Cluster and other German electronic pioneers from the 1970s.