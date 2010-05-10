×

E-40 is nothing ifnot prolific. With 30 years in the game and a dozen albums and EPs (as well asa slew of singles and group efforts) under his belt, you would think the BayArea rap icon would show some signs of slowing down. But then he goes andreleases Revenue Retrievin’, amassive 38-song statement that spans two albums, Day Shift and Night Shift.That’s nearly two-and-a-half hours ofsparse, grimy beats and 40’s sticky signature flow. The subject matter (mainly sex, hustling andhow cold E-40 is) may be unremarkable, but each track is elevated to nearanthemic status by the master’s surreal wordplay and vast lexicon of ridiculousslang. Taken together, the two discs are remarkably consistent, rounded out bya cadre of guest MCs, including Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg and Keak Da Sneak. To besure, it’s a lot to process, but you’ll be glad to have your speakers workingovertime.



