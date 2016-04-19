Ehud Asherie: Shuffle Along (Blue Heron Records)

Broadway had never seen or heard anything like the African American musical Shuffle Along . Debuting in 1921, the show by Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle depicted its black characters as well rounded and uncaricatured; the music was a fresh infusion of syncopation into the American musical. Israeli-born, New York-based Ehud Asherie devotes his latest album to interpreting Shuffle Along for solo piano. Asherie is considered a master of the sort of stride piano favored by Blake and is also a fine improviser with an ear for finding the twists and turns hidden in the melodies.