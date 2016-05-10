Eliades Ochoa & Alma Latina: Guajira Mas Guajira (Tumi Music)

Seventeen years after Wim Wenders’ film Buena Vista Social Club gained him an international reputation, Cuba’s Eliades Ochoa remains active and fronts his own orchestra, Alma Latina. For his latest album, the master of three- and four-stringed Cuban instruments invited his sister, Maria Ochoa, to sing. A vocalist of controlled passion, she brings additional fervor to music already lively with multiple rhythms. The bandleader has not been content to replicate the sound of his past but has added the sizzle of electric guitar to the elegant sway of his music.