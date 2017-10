Milwaukee folkie Howard Lewis, aka Embedded Reporter, was probably inspired by Phil Ochs (but with a subtler touch), as well as musical funnyman Stan Freberg. Local News has many charms, among them a vocal tone redolent of Burl Ives and fellow local acoustic cat Larry Penn. Harmonica, drums, bass, flute, keyboard and electric guitar riffing accompany Lewis' distinctive singing and unplugged strumming, and this new offering from Embedded Reporter should be a welcome read/listen.